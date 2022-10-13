Putin proposes building gas hub in Türkiye in meeting with Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Türkiye could become a natural gas hub. He raised the idea during a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan. Oktay Tanrisever from the Middle East Technical University discusses how Europe might react to this proposal amid its ongoing energy crisis. #Erdogan #Putin #EuropeGasCrisis