October 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Worst flooding in a decade displaces over 1.4M people
Now to Nigeria, where officials say the country's worst flooding in a decade has killed over 500 people and displaced around 1.4 million more. A majority of those affected are farmers and the government is warning that expanding flood waters will have a compounding impact on food security. Timothy Obiezu tells the story of devastation from one of most affected places in central Kogi State.
Worst flooding in a decade displaces over 1.4M people
Explore