October 13, 2022
WORLD
Türkiye's President Erdogan re-emphasises importance of diplomacy
Türkiye's President has used a high-level meeting of Asian leaders to once again stress the need for peace talks to resume between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan and Putin met on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday. As Melinda Nucifora reports grain diplomacy, energy security and the ongoing conflict were all on the agenda.
