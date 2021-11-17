TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Centuries-old mosaic found in western Turkey
The 2,700-year-old mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth.
Centuries-old mosaic found in western Turkey
The mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth. / AA
November 17, 2021

 A 2,700-year-old mosaic thought to belong to a wealthy Roman has been unearthed in a house-shaped compartment 10 metres below the ground in western Turkey. 

The discovery came as a result of a raid carried out by Turkish police, officials said on Tuesday.

The police learned that illegal excavations were carried out in the garden of a residence close to the historical Kemeralti Bazaar and Agora Ruins in Izmir province where narrow streets do not allow vehicles to enter the neighbourhood.

After a month-long follow-up, the police arrested three suspects who were trying to excavate the historical remains by digging a tunnel.

READ MORE: Ancient town of Metropolis yields new treasures

From early Roman period

Following the arrests, experts from the Izmir Archeology Museum conducted research in the area and found a mosaic measuring 178 x171 centimetres and two fluted columns with a length of two metres belonging to the early Roman period covering the years 753-509 BC.

The mosaic, depicting two human figures with roosters, is thought to belong to a wealthy Roman and is usually found in the halls of houses, symbolising magnificence and wealth.

The suspects reportedly told the police that when they were drilling in the garden of the house to extract water, they noticed that the construction machine did not move beyond a certain level, and when they dug the well with a shovel, they found the mosaic and columns.

The area has been taken under protection following the discovery of the mosaic, which is said to be rare in the world.

READ MORE:Turkey discovers 'ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us