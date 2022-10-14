October 14, 2022
China's Communist Party leaders to discuss, determine country's course for next 5 years
China's Communist Party will start its 20th week-long national congress on Sunday. The party's top leaders will discuss and calibrate the country's course for the next five years. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure his third five-year term. Let's look at the Communist Party Congress and its leader.
