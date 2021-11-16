Turkey has said it is ready to offer whatever support it can to help mend relations between Lebanon and Gulf Arab nations embroiled in an unprecedented diplomatic rift.

During a visit to Beirut on Monday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he hoped the crisis is resolved through mutual respect and diplomatic means.

"We have expressed our sadness over the recent crisis between Lebanon and the Gulf. We received information concerning the latest developments toward its resolution.

"And if there is anything that can be done for the issue to be resolved as soon as possible we are ready to carry it out," he said during a presser with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Mevlut Cavusoglu added he discussed with Bou Habib ways to improve relations in many fields, especially in the tourism, energy, and agriculture sectors.

Cavusoglu urged support for Lebanon’s government to ensure stability and for general elections scheduled for next spring to take place on time.

Turkey's top diplomat said he has also discussed with Lebanese officials how to ensure the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. Turkey and Lebanon are the two countries with the largest population of Syrian refugees in the region.

After the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of "diplomatic education" at the level of the Foreign Ministry.

Cavusoglu arrived in Lebanon late Monday from Iran. He also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as “absurd” and an “aggression” by Saudi Arabia. Lebanon has said the remarks do not represent official government views.

In response, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon in protest. Saudi Arabia also banned Lebanese imports.

