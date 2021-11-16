WORLD
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of opening fire unprovoked on army
Armenian troops were accused of using various caliber weapons to target Azerbaijani army positions, leading to Azerbaijani forces taking retaliatory measures.
Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years. / AA
November 16, 2021

Armenian armed forces have opened fire unprovoked on the Azerbaijani army positions on the border.

Azerbaijani army positions in several settlements were subjected to intensive fire by Armenian troops on Tuesday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“Azerbaijani forces took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry said, adding the operational situation is currently under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the districts of Kelbajar and Lachin," Azerbaijan's defence ministry said, adding that two Azerbaijani troops were wounded.

The ministry said Azerbaijani troops "stopped the enemy's advance, surrounded and detained Armenian servicemen."

Armenian troops used various caliber weapons to target the army positions according to the statement.

Armenia's defence ministry said that "there are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting". It said the number of casualties was being verified and that Armenia had "lost control of two military positions."

The ministry reported later in the evening that 12 Armenian servicemen were captured by the Azerbaijani military.

READ MORE:Armenian landmines threaten thousands of people in Nagorno-Karabakh

Thirty years of tensions

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense for three decades.

Tensions began in 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes had erupted on September 27, 2020, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating humanitarian ceasefire agreements.

The fighting ended with a Russia-brokered agreement on November 10, 2020.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

READ MORE:Azerbaijan accuses Armenia at top UN court of 'ethnic cleansing'

SOURCE:AA
