WORLD
3 MIN READ
Civilian killed in disputed Kashmir ‘used as human shield’ by police
Mohammad Altaf Bhat was not affiliated with militants as claimed by the police who shot him in Srinagar on Monday, his niece Saima Bhat has said.
Civilian killed in disputed Kashmir ‘used as human shield’ by police
Police are refusing to hand over his body to the family by labeling him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “militant associate,” his niece said. / AFP Archive
November 16, 2021

Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who was shot and killed at a gunfight in the outskirts of Srinagar in the India-administered Kashmir on Monday, was used "as a human shield" by the Indian police.

Bhat was a common man and had no affiliation with any militant group as claimed by the police, his niece Saima Bhat said, the local media reported on Tuesday.

“My uncle has been murdered. He was used as a human shield in a staged encounter. He runs a hardware shop and owns the complex where the forces had come for checking,” she said. 

“There was no gunfight in that complex. He was taken three times as human shield for checking and when they couldn’t find anything, he was killed there,” Saima added.

Police are refusing to hand over his body to the family by labeling him as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) or “militant associate,” she said.

“Officials at Saddar police station denied us the body and asked us to return home,” Saima added. 

“We are currently protesting at the Barazulla bridge. But nobody is paying heed to our cries.”

READ MORE:Why is Kashmir seeing a surge in violence?

The Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar said on Monday that Bhat “in whose building militants were hiding” was wounded in a militant firing and died later. 

Citing a source and digital evidence, Kumar claimed that the house owner was working as a militant associate. 

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: The house owner who was injured in terrorist fire, succumbed to his injuries. #Terrorists have been hiding on top floor of his building. As per source and digital evidence, he has been working as #terror associate. Search is still going on: IGP Kashmir (sic),” said a tweet by the official Kashmir zone police.

Police earlier said that two unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in the evening hours at Hyderpora area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

The joint forces reached the suspected spot, where the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight, police said. 

As the police theory was contested by the victim's family, triggering public outrage, the police have ordered an investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us