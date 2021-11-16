BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Gold prices hit five-month record high
The hike follows a surprisingly weak consumer sentiment reading in the US last week.
Gold prices hit five-month record high
Rate hikes tend to weigh on gold, as higher interest rates raise the non-yielding metal’s opportunity cost. / Getty Images
November 16, 2021

Gold prices have hit a five-month high as inflation worries burnished the safe-haven metal’s appeal even as the dollar and US bond yields strengthened.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,866.62 on Tuesday, while US gold futures GCv1 were up 0.1% at $1,868.90.

Gold prices have rallied 1.8% since last Wednesday’s surge in US consumer prices last month, despite the dollar hitting a 16-month high and 10-year Treasury yields also moving higher.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies, while higher yields increase the metal’s opportunity cost.

There has been some routine profit-taking by shorter-term futures traders but gold’s upward trend is still firmly in place, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

READ MORE:How high can the price of gold go?

Eye on US retail sales data

Markets are now waiting for US retail sales data due to be released at 1330 GMT on Wednesday.

Rate hikes tend to weigh on gold, as higher interest rates raise the non-yielding metal’s opportunity cost.

Bullion has gained about $100 over the past eight sessions, its longest winning streak since May, as its appeal as an inflation hedge has been boosted by a surge in US consumer prices and as major central banks have maintained a dovish stance on interest rates.

Interest rate hikes tend to reduce non-interest bearing gold’s appeal as it raises the metal’s opportunity cost. However, US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to near three-week high, increasing the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

The dollar index gained 0.3% to a 16-month high against its rivals.

READ MORE: Gold prices predicted to hit $3,000 in 18 months

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us