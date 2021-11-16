WORLD
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank raid
Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, was shot by Israeli soldiers at the entrance to Tammun, a town near the northern city of Nablus.
Israeli forces routinely enter Palestinian-administered towns in the occupied West Bank to make arrests. / AFP Archive
November 16, 2021

The Israeli army has shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank.

Saddam Bani Odeh, 26, died on Tuesday in hospital from a bullet wound to the lungs on the road into the northern town of Tubas, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces raided the entrance to Tubas, a town near the northern city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank to detain some Palestinians.

It was noted that the Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against the youth who opposed the raid.

Eyewitnesses stated that Beni Odeh was wounded by live bullets during this brawl and was taken to hospital.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

Israeli forces routinely enter Palestinian-administered towns in the occupied West Bank to make arrests after demonstrations. 

Last week, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by Israeli fire. 

There also have been a string of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians.

Years of occupation

Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in more than 130 settlements scattered across the occupied West Bank, alongside 2.8 million Palestinians.

Israel considers the occupied West Bank to be the biblical and historical heartland of the Jewish people. 

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is a strong supporter of settlements and he has shown no interest in reviving the long-dormant peace process.

Israel occupied the West Bank during the 1967 Six-Day War and all Jewish settlements there are considered illegal by most of the international community.

READ MORE: Israeli court prohibits screening of 'Jenin, Jenin' documentary

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
