Turkey, Iran vow to strengthen cooperation
Turkey's foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart discussed long-term cooperation plans to bolster bilateral and economic relations as well as security in the region.
Iran's foreign minister has hailed cooperation plans with Turkey as "historic and friendly". / AFP
November 15, 2021

The top diplomats of Turkey and Iran have agreed on designing a long-term “cooperation roadmap” to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he discussed security issues such as terrorism, migration, and human smuggling with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Monday.

"Our delegations will work to determine a roadmap for a long-term comprehensive cooperation upon Iran's proposal," Cavusoglu said, adding that they hoped to sign these agreements before the end of Turkey's upcoming high-level cooperation council with Iran.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has stressed that unilateral sanctions against Tehran are wrong and that "all parties should take the necessary steps" to make the Iran nuclear deal operational again.

The two ministers also discussed working closely for a political solution in Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen as well as for the stability of the South Caucasus region.

"The positive outcome of these talks will be important not only for our economic relations but also for the stability of the region," Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu was also received by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, saying the two discussed bilateral relations including trade, investment and counterterrorism.

The Iranian president said that Tehran and Ankara are ready to upgrade relations to "all-inclusive cooperation".

Consensus between Turkey and Iran

Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian hailed relations between the two countries as "historic and friendly" and said the coronavirus pandemic had caused a decline in their cooperation over the last two years, voicing hope that it would "reach its highest point soon."

The foreign minister said the discussions also dealt with private sector investments and effective means of lifting trade barriers between the two countries.

He added that the two sides would go beyond bilateral issues and explore avenues of trilateral and multilateral cooperation as well, referring to "existing capacities" in the region.

A document on long-term cooperation is set to be signed during a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian said without specifying the date.

Turkey also plans on holding its seventh meeting of the high-level cooperation council with Iran within the year.

