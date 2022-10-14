Putin proposes turning Türkiye into a gas hub

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara is working on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to establish an energy hub for Russian gas to be transported to Europe. Erdogan says energy officials from both sides have been assigned to the project. Energy analyst Eser Ozdil explains the significance of this gas hub for energy security in the region. #Putin #Türkiyegashub #Erdogan