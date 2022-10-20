EU faces it’s forced labour problem

The European Commission's proposed a ban in the EU of products linked to forced labour and other human rights abuses, exactly a year after its President declared the body would take action. So, how effective is the proposal? Guests: Scott Nova Executive Director at Worker Rights Consortium Chloe Cranston Head of Thematic Advocacy at Anti-Slavery International Antonio Gambini Lobby and Advocacy Coordinator at the European Clean Clothes Campaign Coalition