October 14, 2022
What would a third term for Xi Jinping mean for China’s politics?
China's Communist Party will start its 20th congress on Sunday. The party's top leaders will discuss and calibrate the country's course for the next five years. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an third five-year term. Julie Chen from the University of Helsinki unpacks what this unprecedented move tells us about Beijing’s political future. #Xi #Taiwan #China
