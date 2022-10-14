October 14, 2022
French oil strikes continue as petrol station queues worsen
Dozens of cars have blocked streets in France after labor strikes at oil refineries choked fuel supplies nationwide. Unions say workers are struggling to keep up with runaway inflation, while oil companies are making windfall profits thanks to surging energy prices. Mobin Nasir has more. For more on that, we spoke to independent analyst, Neil Atkinson. #France #Strike #TotalEnergies
