US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as both the leaders aim at defusing tensions built over Taiwan and other thorny issues.

But both officials have played down expectations and outcomes from the meeting.

Relations between the two have deteriorated, mostly over Taiwan, but also over trade and human rights, among other issues.

The pair's meeting will address several contentious topics. Here are some of them:

Taiwan

Last month, China ramped up military activity into Taiwan’s air defense zone, as China claims the island as its own.

The US has repeatedly expressed support for Taiwan in face of what it has described as Chinese aggression.

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington and its allies would take unspecified "action" if China were to use force to alter the status quo.

Trade

The US aims to hold China accountable to the Trump-era "Phase 1" trade deal for running behind in its promises.

The deal signed in January 2020 was to boost purchases of US goods by $200 billion during 2020 and 2021, compared to 2017 levels, reaching only 60% of the target through September 30, according to data compiled by trade economist Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The deal also included steps by China to improve intellectual property protections and market access for US agriculture biotechnology products and financial services.

Uyghurs

China is set to host February's Winter Olympics but the US has demanded a diplomatic boycott over China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other minority Muslims.

The US Congress accused five major sponsors, including Visa and Airbnb, of supporting the alleged genocide of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

In response, Beijing said the US was “politicising sports” and slandering China.

Covid-19

The former Trump administration blamed China for the outbreak of COVID-19.

American officials finding the origins of the virus could help end the pandemic and that Beijing needs to cooperate more with international investigations.