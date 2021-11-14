Two strong earthquakes have struck southern Iran's Hormozgan province.

The quakes, measuring 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, prompted residents to flee their homes and killed at least one person on Sunday, state TV reported.

A 22-year-old man was killed by a falling electricity pole, Iranian Red Crescent chief Mehdi Valipour told state television.

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre put the magnitude of one of the quakes at 6.5 at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

"The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in Hormozgan province," an official told state TV, adding that rescue teams had been sent to the area.

State TV showed residents in the provincial capital Bandar Abbas fleeing their homes in panic.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said there was no structural damage to homes in the area.

The tremors were also felt across the gulf in Dubai.

"It was felt in northern and eastern side of the United Arab Emirates without any effect," the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology said in a tweet.

Iran's deadliest quake was a 7.4-magnitude tremor that struck in 1990 killing 40,000 people in the north of the country.

