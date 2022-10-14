How will the proposed Türkiye gas hub impact regional energy security?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara and Moscow will work together to build a natural gas hub in Türkiye's Thrace region after the Russian leader's proposal earlier this week. Nursin Guney from Nisantasi University explains how important this gas hub is likely to be for regional energy security. #EnergyCrisis #Putin #Erdogan