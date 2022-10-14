Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as UK Finance Minister amid economic turmoil

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng. It comes after his package of tax cutting measures designed to boost growth sparked panic on financial markets, a sharp rise in the cost of government borrowing and a storm of political opposition from within the Conservative party. Joseph Dinnage is from the Institute of Economic Affairs. #KwasiKwarteng #LizTruss #UKeconomicturmoil