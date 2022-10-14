President Erdogan, Qatari Emir discuss bilateral co-operation in Istanbul

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with the Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. The two leaders co-chaired the eighth meeting of the Turkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee which was established in 2014. Ali Bakir from Qatar University has more on the significance of the visit. #Erdogan #TamimBinHamad #Istanbul