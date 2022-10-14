WORLD
China's Communist Party to decide country's course for next five years
China's Communist Party will start its 20th week-long national congress on Sunday. The party's top leaders will discuss and calibrate the country's course for the next five years. President Xi Jinping is expected to secure his third five-year term. Sourabh Gupta, senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies, has this analysis of Xi’s plan for the country. #China #Xi #Taiwan
October 14, 2022
