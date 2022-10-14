Kwasi Kwarteng sacked as finance minister amid economic turmoil

In the UK, Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng. It comes after his package of tax cutting measures designed to boost growth, instead produced panic on the financial markets, a sharp rise in the cost of government borrowing and a storm of political opposition from within the Conservative party. Kwarteng was close ally of Liz Truss and there is mounting speculation about her own future. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.