Fatah and Hamas sign Algerian-brokered deal to end disputes

Palestinian politics have been deeply divided since Hamas took control of Gaza from its rival party Fatah in 2007. Several mediation efforts have failed to end their differences. On Thursday, key factions came together after months of talks to sign the so-called Algiers Declaration. But as Nizar Sadawi reports, Palestinians in Gaza remain sceptical that it will deliver real changes.