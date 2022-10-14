Türkiye to study Russia's gas pipeline proposal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government, and that of Russia, will work on Vladimir Putin's proposal to turn Türkiye into a gas hub for Europe. Putin floated the idea of redirecting gas supplies to the EU through Türkiye, at a summit in Kazakhstan. Ergogan has indicated the Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria may be the best location, and says there's no time to waste. Liz Maddock reports.