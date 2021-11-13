WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit amid strained US-China relations
The two leaders are expected to meet to dial back tensions after a rough start to the US-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year.
Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit amid strained US-China relations
The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February. / Reuters Archive
November 13, 2021

US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping to hold a virtual summit next week, with both sides indicating they will not give ground on flashpoint issues such as Taiwan.

The Chinese president will hold a virtual meeting with Biden on Tuesday morning local time, Monday evening in the US, reported China's state broadcaster CCTV.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said "the two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition" between the two countries "as well as ways to work together where our interests align" in a statement on Friday.

The meeting will be the third engagement between the two leaders since February.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China hopes "the US will work together with China" to "bring China-US ties back to the right track of sound and stable development."

READ MORE:China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Indo-Pacific

Deteriorated relations

Relations between the world's two largest economies have recently deteriorated, in particular over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by China, which last month made a record number of air incursions near the island.

Washington has repeatedly signalled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the United States and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.

The two countries pledged to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions at the UN climate talks.

The virtual meeting was proposed after Biden mentioned during a September phone call with the Chinese leader that he would like to be able to see Xi again, according to the White House.

READ MORE:US expands investment ban on Chinese companies

'Most complex relationship'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday had a preparatory phone call for the summit.

"I've noted repeatedly, over the past 10 months, that the relationship with China is among the most consequential and also most complex that we have," Blinken said on Friday.

"It has different elements in it, some cooperative, some competitive and others adversarial and we will manage all three at the same time."

Wang told his counterpart that "the two sides should meet each other halfway" at the Xi-Biden meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

Biden spent a substantial amount of time with Xi when the two were vice presidents.

READ MORE: Washington’s China syndrome

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us