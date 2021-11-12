WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya’s interim PM calls for sanctions on those refusing election results
Interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh revealed a decision by the international Libyan conference in Paris to sanction those who oppose elections and to ensure results are accepted by all.
Libya’s interim PM calls for sanctions on those refusing election results
France is hosting an international conference on Libya on Friday as the North African country is heading into long-awaited elections next month. / AP
November 12, 2021

Libya’s interim premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has announced that those who refuse to accept results of the forthcoming parliamentary and presidential elections will be sanctioned, following a decision reached by participants in the international conference for Libya.

READ MORE: Q&A: Elections may take Libya back to square one

Dbeibeh was speaking at a news conference on Friday at the end of the international dialogue in Paris. The diplomatic initiative was organized by France alongside Libya, Germany, Italy and the United Nations to provide international support for the continuation of the political transition and for the holding of timely elections.

READ MORE: US' Libya gambit: Giving warlord Haftar another chance

It was also attended by Libya’s neighbors, regional organizations, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Dbeibeh said the conference managed to “reaffirm extremely important points which can pave the way for the organization of elections.”

They include encouraging legislative authorities to amend electoral laws which are consensual for fairness and inclusiveness of elections; holding parliamentary and presidential elections on schedule. 

Conference members also agreed on the need to guarantee electoral operations through political support and international observers, as well as ensuring that election results should be accepted by all.

READ MORE: US' Libya gambit: Giving warlord Haftar another chance

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us