Missiles strike Russian city of Belgorod, Russian-held Donetsk

Barrage of missiles landed inside Belgorod city on Sunday, hitting an oil depot and the airport. In a town nearby, 11 soldiers died after two servicemen opened fire at them at a Russian military training camp. Elsewhere, missiles hit an administrative block of the Russian-held Donetsk city. The incidents are a stark reminder that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine shows no signs of abating. On the frontlines, Russia says it's managed to repel Ukrainian forces gaining ground, but Kiev is keeping up the pressure. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this report.