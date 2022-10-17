Baltic states tear down Soviet-era statues

Russia’s Baltic neighbours are feeling the repercussions of the Ukraine conflict. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have had a surge of refugees, while dealing with inflation rates well above 20%. The region, which until three decades ago was under Soviet control, is also worried Moscow may use its diaspora to stir up tension. Baltic governments have now begun dismantling hundreds of Soviet-era statues, declaring them symbols of oppression and occupation. Sarah Morice reports from Estonia.