Pakistan vows to strengthen ties with Taliban government in all areas
Islamabad reaffirms its resolve to continue its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan amid difficult circumstances faced by its people.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Qureshi said peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability and spur economic activity and connectivity. / Reuters
November 12, 2021

Pakistan has assured Afghanistan’s Taliban government that it would strengthen bilateral ties with Kabul in all areas, including trade and economic sectors.

During his meeting with acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Thursday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his country will continue efforts to help Afghanistan resolve its humanitarian crisis.

Speaking about his country’s commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan, Qureshi said Pakistan will continue its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance and economic support to the country amid the difficult circumstances faced by its people, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with Afghanistan in all areas [and] emphasized that peace in Afghanistan would help strengthen regional stability and spur economic activity and connectivity," it said.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s acting minister for industry, commerce and finance and deputy minister for aviation, who were part of Muttaqi’s delegation, also held a joint meeting with their Pakistani counterparts.

READ MORE: Taliban top leader Akhundzada makes first public appearance in Kandahar

Enhancing cooperation

Islamabad also offered technical assistance in various areas to the interim Afghan government. 

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions to enhance cooperation in all sectors.

Muttaqi thanked Pakistan for its continued support and for working for peace and stability in his country.

He also thanked Islamabad for hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the past four decades and assured of extending full cooperation and strengthening fraternal cooperative ties with Pakistan, the statement said.

READ MORE: Taliban to enforce Islamic law in Afghanistan

Muttaqi, who arrived in Islamabad on his first visit along with a high-level delegation on Wednesday.

He also met with officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and the US special representative for Afghanistan on the sidelines of the Troika Plus meeting held Thursday in Islamabad.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
