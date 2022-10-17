October 17, 2022
NATO boosts forces on eastern flank as defence measure
Italy is assuming the leadership of a NATO battlegroup based in Bulgaria. It's part of a string of Eastern European deployments along the alliance's eastern flank, and a direct response to Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Stefano Pontecorvo former NATO senior representative unpacks what impact this increase in troop numbers will have on the threat of a wider conflict. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia
