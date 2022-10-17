Mayor of Kiev: Russian strike on Kiev building kills one, injures three

Fresh explosions have rocked Ukraine's capital and a number of cities across the country. Kamikaze drones hit a number of residential areas in Kiev, but officials say Nearly 40 drones, or 90 percent of them, were shot down by air defence systems. Several deaths have been reported, and that figure is expected to rise. Melinda Nucifora has the latest.