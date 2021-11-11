WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia outlines conditions for potential talks with Tigray rebels
The terms involve rebels halting attacks, withdrawing from captured areas and recognising the legitimacy of the government.
Ethiopia outlines conditions for potential talks with Tigray rebels
The TPLF is demanding the end of what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade on Tigray. / AP
November 11, 2021

Ethiopia has outlined terms for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Dina Mufti told reporters on Thursday that one of the conditions for possible talks – which he stressed have not been agreed to – would be for the TPLF to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions bordering Tigray.

"In order for there to be a peaceful solution, they say it takes two to tango," Dina said.

"There are conditions: First, stop your attacks. Secondly, leave the areas you have entered (Amhara and Afar). Third, recognise the legitimacy of this government," he said.

"By the way, don't misunderstand, it's not being said a decision has been made to enter into negotiations," he added.

TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told the AFP news agency over the weekend that pulling out from Amhara and Afar before talks begin is "an absolute non-starter".

The TPLF is demanding the end of what the UN describes as a de facto humanitarian blockade on Tigray, where hundreds of thousands of people are believed to be living in famine-like conditions.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a year-long war with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has pushed south in recent months and not ruled out a possible march on the capital Addis Ababa.

International attempts to quell conflict

International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.

Jeffrey Feltman, a US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, left Ethiopia on Wednesday following several days of meetings there and in neighbouring Kenya, according to officials briefed on his movements.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, the AU's special envoy for the region, was due to leave Thursday after a final meeting with Abiy, the officials said.

He has also recently travelled to the Tigray capital Mekele to meet TPLF leaders.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Obasanjo on Wednesday and offered "strong support" for his mediation efforts, the State Department said.

He voiced hope that there was a "window" for progress.

Yet it is far from clear how major gaps between the two sides can be bridged.

READ MORE:Foreign envoys optimistic over ending Ethiopia war through dialogue

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us