October 17, 2022
Xi Jinping delivers opening speech at landmark Communist Party Congress
The 20th Communist Party Congress is under way in Beijing, with President Xi Jinping pledging to reunify the country by bringing Taiwan under its control. But as Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold explains, while there were strong statements by the Chinese leader, there was nothing new in his speech at the congress. #CommunistPartyCongress #Xi#Taiwan
