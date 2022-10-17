October 17, 2022
WORLD
Prime Minister Kishida orders probe into Unification Church
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered an investigation into the Unification Church, after links emerged between the controversial religious group and lawmakers from the ruling party. Seijiro Takeshita from the University of Shizuoka looks at what this probe could mean for the country’s political landscape. #FumioKishid #UnificationChurch #LDP
