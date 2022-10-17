October 17, 2022
One on One - Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki
The UK plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, raising concerns for Palestinians and threatening viable peace plans. TRT World sat down with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki to talk about how Israel’s upcoming elections could impact Palestinians, whether the Middle East Quartet is effective and the prospects for Palestine's UN admission. #palestine #jerusalem
