Does a third Xi Jinping term raise the threat of war over Taiwan?

The 20th Communist Party Congress is under way in Beijing, with President Xi Jinping expected to receive an unprecedented third term. And in his opening speech, Xi pledged to bring Taiwan under the central government’s control. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University unpacks how much this extension raises the threat of a war over the island. #Xi #China #Taiwan