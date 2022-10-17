October 17, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
NATO aims to boost defences in case of renewed Russian attack
In the wake of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, NATO is boosting its presence along Europe's eastern flank. Eight battlefield groups, which can be turned into battalions, have been set up in countries from the Baltic to Black Sea. Eastern Europe analyst Sergej Sumlenny weighs on how the western military alliance is responding amid the Ukraine war. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia
NATO aims to boost defences in case of renewed Russian attack
Explore