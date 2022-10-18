WORLD
Biden: Putin threatens to go nuclear
The US president Joe Biden says Russian president Vladimir Putin isn’t "joking" when he talks about using nuclear weapons. There could be nuclear ‘armageddon’ he claims. "For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they'd been going" The White House said that Biden’s warning was not based on new intelligence suggesting an imminent nuclear threat. So is the west overestimating Putin’s intentions or will he end this war by using nukes? GUESTS: Nikolai Sokov Senior fellow at the VCDNP Mark Kimmitt Former Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs Keir Giles Senior Consulting Fellow at Chatham House Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
