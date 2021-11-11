TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss refugee crisis at Belarus border
European governments accuse the Minsk government of luring refugees from the Middle East to Belarus to send them across the border to the European Union soil in retaliation for sanctions.
Turkish, Polish foreign ministers discuss refugee crisis at Belarus border
Refugees from war-torn countries are facing difficulties from governments on their journeys to safer places. / Reuters
November 11, 2021

Turkish and Polish foreign ministers discussed the refugee crisis at the Poland-Belarus border.

On Wednesday's phone call, sources say, Turkish top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu told his counterpart Zbigniew Rau that Ankara is not part of the problem as it is displayed.

Cavusoglu underlined that Ankara rejected the "baseless allegations against Turkey and Turkish Airlines."

The Turkish foreign minister also said that he invited a Polish technical team to Turkey and stressed the public should be informed properly.

Poland and the EU have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to retaliate against EU sanctions by deliberately inviting and forcing refugees toward the Polish border.

READ MORE:Poland, Belarus spar amid migrant surge at border

Turkish Airlines refutes claims

Turkey's national flag carrier refuted allegations that the company was aiding in illegal immigration to Belarus amid the refugee crisis at the border.

"The news in media outlets do not reflect the truth," said Turkish Airlines on Tuesday adding the company's operations are in "cooperation with international authorities that take all security sensitivities into account."

EU countries bordering Belarus – Lithuania, Latvia and Poland – have reported a dramatic spike in the number of irregular crossings since August.

NATO and the EU consider Belarus’ approach toward refugees an effort to destabilise and undermine security in the bloc through non-military means.

According to the latest EU figures, 7,935 people tried to enter the bloc via the Belarus-EU border so far this year, up sharply from just 150 last year.

On Monday, Polish authorities stepped up border protection and mobilised more than 12,000 troops after a large group of refugees started marching toward the country’s frontier with Belarus accompanied by the Belarusian military.

READ MORE: Merkel urges Putin to press Belarus over migrant issue

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us