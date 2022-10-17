Ukrainian Mayor: Russian strike on Kiev building kills four

Fresh explosions have rocked Ukraine's capital and a number of cities across the country. Kamikaze drones hit a number of residential areas in Kiev, but officials say nearly 40 drones, about 90-percent of those launched, were shot down by air defence systems. Several deaths have been reported, and that figure is expected to rise. Obaida Hitto reports from Kyiv. #kamikazedrones #kiev