China postpones release of third quarter economic data

The Chinese government has suspended the release of economic data, stoking speculation of a major slump in the third quarter. This comes amid a congress of the ruling Communist Party, a gathering that happens twice a decade. The anticipated release of GDP data has been postponed with no official explanation. For more on this, we spoke to Stephen Innes, who is the managing partner at SPI Asset Management in Bangkok. #China #GDP #CommunistPartyCongress