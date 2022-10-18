October 18, 2022
French trade unions begin nationwide strike against living costs
French trade unions have begun their nationwide strike. Over the past few years, the wearing of a yellow vest has become a symbol of the working class -- and the movement to gain greater economic justice. Ariane Bogain from the University of Northumbria looks at how these protesters have shaped French politics. #nationwidestrikes #France #industrialprotests
