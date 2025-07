Türkiye preserving stunning Munzur National Park

The Blue Mosque, the Ayasofya, hot air balloons in Capadoccia, and the picturesque straits are emblems of Türkiye. Many don't know, however, that the country is also home to around 30,000 square kilometres of national parks and nature reserve. Munzur Valley National Park, in the east, is one of the most spectacular.