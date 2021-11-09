WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE top diplomat visits Syria for the first time in over a decade
The visit is seen as the latest sign of warming ties between Syria and the UAE as Gulf countries move to normalise the Assad regime, which is sanctioned by the West.
UAE top diplomat visits Syria for the first time in over a decade
Arab and Western countries generally blamed Assad for the deadly crackdown on protests that erupted in 2011. / Reuters
November 9, 2021

The foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates has met with Syria’s widely shunned regime leader Bashar al Assad in Damascus.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan's visit on Tuesday is the first by a UAE foreign minister since Syria's conflict began a decade ago and comes as some Arab countries are improving relations with Syria.

During the meeting, the foreign minister "underlined the UAE's keenness on ensuring the security, stability and unity of Syria," according to UAE state media.

He also expressed "support for all efforts made to end the Syrian crisis, consolidate stability in the country and meet the aspirations of the Syrian people," the official WAM news agency reported.

Once a supporter of the Syrian opposition, the UAE has been slowly mending ties with Damascus.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbours since its civil war erupted in 2011. 

READ MORE: Jordan makes a U-turn to reintegrate Syria into the regional fold

READ MORE: Amid embassy reopenings in Syria, EU says normalisation is not the case

Deadly civil war

The war in Syria began in 2011 after Assad's deadly crackdown on dissidents turned protests into a full-blown civil war.

It has killed more than 400,000 people and displaced half the country's population. 

Large parts of the country are destroyed and reconstruction would cost tens of billions of dollars.

Several Gulf countries, many of them at odds with Iran, have also sought warmer ties with Damascus, hoping to peel it away from Tehran. 

Russia and Iran's backing of Assad in the conflict has helped him tip the balance of power in his favour, leaving insurgents confined to a small part of the country's northwest.

READ MORE: Normalising Bashar al Assad as a counter to Iran is a fool's errand

READ MORE: US: No plans to normalise or upgrade diplomatic ties with Syrian regime

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us