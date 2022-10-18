October 18, 2022
Haitians rally against US proposal to send in foreign forces
The US and Mexico are seeking UN approval to send international forces into Haiti in an effort to restore law and order. Criminal gangs have been blockading a major fuel terminal for weeks and serious food shortages have led to widespread looting. But, as Melinda Nucifora reports, the calls for international support have only exacerbated anger on the streets.
