US draft proposal backs sending international forces to Haiti

The US has asked the United Nations Security Council to support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti. This comes as the country is gripped by violence from gangs in the capital Port-au-Prince. They have blockaded a major fuel terminal and attacks on women and young girls are on the rise. Enrique Mar, a former communications director for the presidency of Michel Martelly, explains how a foreign military intervention could help bring peace to the Caribbean country. #UN #Violence #Haiti