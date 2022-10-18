How close is Bosnia to joining the EU and will Serbia finally impose sanctions on Russia?

Bosnia and Herzegovina should get candidate status to join the European Union. That's the recommendation of the European Commission, which calls it a historic moment for the citizens of Bosnia. The move is a significant step forward for a country shaken by political infighting and ethnic tensions. Bosnia has been waiting for candidate status for nearly two decades. But now, the EU expects its leaders to make the recommended reforms as soon as possible, as the report shows legislative gridlock, and a lack of general progress. The recommendation still needs to be endorsed by all 27 EU countries in a vote due to take place in December. Meanwhile, Serbia, the biggest EU-candidate country in the Western Balkans, has failed to align with EU policy. That's from the latest EU enlargement report that says Belgrade must step up commitments, most notably by joining EU-imposed sanctions on Russia and push forward with reforms to join the bloc. It adds that Serbia's compliance with the EU's foreign policy has dropped from 64 percent in 2020 to 45 percent this year in reference to its refusal to join Western sanctions. And Belgrade is now being pushed to pick a side amid mounting pressure from Brussels and Moscow.