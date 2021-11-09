WORLD
US Republicans renew push to sanction Nord Stream 2 pipeline
As Germany pushes to complete its controversial gas pipeline with Russia, Republicans move to sanction the erstwhile ally for buying gas from Moscow.
Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and the Baltic Pipe from Denmark to Poland are stored at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz on the island of Ruegen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. / AP
November 9, 2021

A group of US Senate Republicans said on Monday they had introduced legislation that would impose mandatory sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a Russian-backed natural gas pipeline that opponents believe would be harmful to US allies in Europe.

The six lawmakers, led by Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, offered the measure as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a sweeping defense policy bill that is one of the few pieces of major legislation Congress passes every year.

READ MORE: Will another 'gas war' with Russia ruin Ukraine?

President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this year reached an agreement that allows the pipeline that will take Russian gas to Germany to proceed.

Ukraine has long opposed the nearly completed $11 billion project because it will give Moscow the theoretical option to stop routing gas via Ukraine, which would deprive Kyiv of billions of dollars in lucrative transit fees and, it says, imperil its security.

Russia's state energy company, Gazprom, and its Western partners have raced to finish the pipeline to send natural gas under the Baltic Sea.

SOURCE:Reuters
