October 18, 2022
Are nationwide labour strikes forcing Macron’s hand?
France and its labour unions are tangling once more. Another round of strikes has disrupted public transportation, petrol stations and schools. But is the action working? Guests: Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Journalist and Author Philippe Marliere Professor of French and European Politics at UCL Paul Smith Associate Professor in French History and Politics
