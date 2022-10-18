October 18, 2022
Russian forces target civilian infrastructure across Ukraine
Russian forces have continued to strike Kiev and other major cities using drones and missiles. The bombings have knocked out as many as one third of the country's electricity power stations. Kremlin hardliners have long pushed for such a policy, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has finally agreed. But the attacks have not brought Russia any closer to victory.
